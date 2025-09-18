Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,842 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

