Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VUG opened at $473.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $476.83. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.