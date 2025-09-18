Wedmont Private Capital Buys 8,001 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $502,435,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VEU opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

