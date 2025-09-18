Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,253 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Bank of America by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $380.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

