HWG Holdings LP Trims Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,815,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,899,490,000 after acquiring an additional 119,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,651,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,897,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Mizuho upped their price target on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $512.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.08. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

