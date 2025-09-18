Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

