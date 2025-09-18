Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,003,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $721,182,000 after purchasing an additional 257,035 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.42.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $376.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

