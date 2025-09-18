RFG Holdings Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

RFG Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.68 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. The trade was a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

