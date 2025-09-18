NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 429 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.6% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $57,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $178.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

