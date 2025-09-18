Stonekeep Investments LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

