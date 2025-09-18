Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,213.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ASML opened at $872.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $881.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $754.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

