Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 59,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $57.31 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

