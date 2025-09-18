Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s 7th Largest Position

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 111,775 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 2.2% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.