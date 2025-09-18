Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,097,793,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Linde by 58,312.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Linde by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,957,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $479.86 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

