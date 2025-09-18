Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Increased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,354 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,391 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

