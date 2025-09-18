KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cigna Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $296.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $362.25.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

