Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

