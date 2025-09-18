Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 51,900 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,371.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $897,549,000. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,376.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 585,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 545,839 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,463.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 432,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 404,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,378.3% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 420,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 392,333 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $104.55 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

