Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 6,962 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.44 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

