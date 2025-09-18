High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,329 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $69.86.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

