TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MELI opened at $2,446.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,379.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,311.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

Read Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.