671 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Purchased by Longboard Asset Management LP

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,075,642.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,336,836.60. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $279.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,035.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

