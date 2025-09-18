Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $829.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,750,895.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,822,719. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

