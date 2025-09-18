1,858 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

