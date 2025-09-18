Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $96,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $209.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

