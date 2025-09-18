Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $3,095,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:COST opened at $963.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.16 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $958.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

