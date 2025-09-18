Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

