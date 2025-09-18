Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Stock Holdings Lifted by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $209.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

