Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

