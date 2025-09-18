Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $242.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.99. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

