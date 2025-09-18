Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,389 Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $738.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $738.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.20. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

