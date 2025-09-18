Polianta Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. CVS Health accounts for about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,423,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,663 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

CVS Health stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

