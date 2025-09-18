Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $5,217,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 54.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 9,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 1.1%

DHR stock opened at $192.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.