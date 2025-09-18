QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Holdings Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 161,979 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

