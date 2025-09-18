Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CL opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $81.41 and a 1 year high of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

