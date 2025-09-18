CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.00 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.