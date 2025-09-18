Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 48.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 16.1% during the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 20.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 44.7% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.