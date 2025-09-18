Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,900 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

BATS FLOT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.