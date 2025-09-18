Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 154.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,423,000 after purchasing an additional 178,290 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $362.07 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.04. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.