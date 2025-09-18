Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,984 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

