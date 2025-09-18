Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after buying an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,352,000 after buying an additional 1,440,742 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,797,000 after buying an additional 1,026,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,734.9% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

