Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2,723.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,430,000 after buying an additional 1,364,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $391,788,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,951,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.20.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.2%

CAT stock opened at $450.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $452.34. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

