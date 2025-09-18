Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 120,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

