Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 330.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,944,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,037.85. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $950.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $922.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $922.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

