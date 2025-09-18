Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

