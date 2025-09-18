Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

