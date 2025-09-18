Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Stock Holdings Increased by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2%

ITW stock opened at $262.33 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

