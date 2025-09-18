NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 49.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4%

Comcast stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.