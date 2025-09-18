Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $37.63 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $37,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,988 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,730 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

