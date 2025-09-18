SK Wealth Management LLC Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

SK Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 7.9% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SK Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,237,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4,808.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 259,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after buying an additional 253,751 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,724,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,006,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $98.06 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

